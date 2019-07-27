ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a shooting in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Man shot, killed in Orange County early Saturday

Travis Glenn, 31, was found lying on sidewalk

Reward being offered for information leading to arrest

Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of West Central Boulevard and South Ohio Avenue after a caller reported hearing several gunshots.

Travis Glenn was found lying on the sidewalk near the intersection, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPs. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.