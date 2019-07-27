KISSIMMEE, Fla. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Prevention Month, and Melissa Torres — who was born with bilateral cleft lip and palate, a birth defect affecting her mouth, nose, and ears — is trying to raise awareness.

“… I am hoping that my story will reach out to somebody that has bilateral cleft palate and doesn’t know where to turn to … ” Torres said. “Because you don’t live a normal life when you have bilateral cleft palate.”

Here are five things to know about cleft lip and palate:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , cleft lip and cleft palate happens when a baby’s lip or mouth don't form properly during pregnancy. The CDC estimates that, each year in the U.S., about 2,650 babies are born with a cleft palate, and 4,440 babies are born with a cleft lip with or without a cleft palate. The American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association says the causes aren't always known, although some cases are linked to genetics and environmental factors. ACPA says clefts are one of the most common types of birth defects in the U.S. and globally, occurring in about 1 in 700 births overall. Funding through the Children’s Special Health Services stops between 18 and 21 years of age depending upon the regulations of each state.

Melissa still needs a number of surgeries, but she hopes her story will help empower other individuals embrace their differences. Melissa's hopeful for the following procedures:



Jaw alignment

Bone graft for upper jaw

Palate fixed (roof of the mouth)

Nasal cavity repaired

Dental implants

Braces for lower teeth

To help, check out her fundraiser . To learn more about Melissa’s story, watch the video above.

