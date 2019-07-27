NATIONWIDE -- A settlement was reached this week in the largest data breach in history.

Equifax has reached a settlement for a 2017 data breach, and you might be owed $125.

The breach impacted 150 million people, or, approximately half the U.S. population.

Equifax will pay up to $700 million in settlements, and people impacted might be owed $125 in a addition to compensation for time and resources.

If you want to see if you were impacted by the breach, and may be owed money, you can visit their eligibility page.

If you were impacted, you can file a claim here.