PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrested Florida Highway Patrol trooper Riley Schwarz after the agency says he admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

Investigators say the teen told them she had sex with 23-year-old Schwarz multiple times and wrote about their encounters in her diary.

"They met several times in a couple of different locations within Paso County since then," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amanda Hunter said.

Records show Schwarz worked as a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Pasco County since 2017.

It’s still unclear how he knew the teen.

The Sheriff's Office says parents should always keep an eye on what their children are doing.

"Again, a great reminder for the community to pay attention to what your children are doing and who they are talking to,” Hunter said.

Schwarz is being held in the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

In a statement, Florida Highway Patrol said Schwarz has been fired from the agency.