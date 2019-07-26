ORLANDO, Fla. — Be careful who you hire. The Better Business Bureau says hurricane season means it’s also contractor scam season.

Deltona resident Ivy Camacho knows this danger all too well.

Camacho and her husband hired someone they thought was a licensed tree trimmer. In reality, she told Spectrum News 13 Watchdog Reporter Stephanie Coueignoux, the man took their money and left them with a mess.

“I look at this and I think, how long is it going to take me to clean up a mess that I allowed someone to do to me? That I was his victim? It’s depressing,” Camacho said.

To get ahead of hurricane season, the Camachos asked the man to cut down several large trees hanging over their house. The man was already working on their neighbor’s yard, so they thought nothing of it.

“My husband gave him a check, a deposit for the equipment. Within 30 minutes, he took the deposit and never showed up again,” Camacho explained.

After getting no response, the Camachos said they looked up the man online, only to find out he had been charged with scamming an elderly woman several years earlier.

According to court documents, the man was convicted of several previous felonies. According to the Florida license database, this man is not a licensed contractor.

Camacho says the man only showed up after her husband texted him threatening to call police.

She says after the man cut down one tree, he then demanded more money. That’s when they told him to leave. Not only were they down hundreds of dollars, they were left with a mess.

At this point, they called the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office , but got a disappointing response. Because this man did cut down a tree, some work was done, making this a civil matter instead of a criminal one.

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told Spectrum News 13 that deputies can’t charge this man with anything.

Researching Your Contractor

Better Business Bureau of Central Florida President Holly Salmons says unfortunately, this type of situation is all too common.

The biggest mistakes? Not researching, asking about license and insurance information, or getting a written contract.

“A reputable business wants both parties to understand what is expected, what the timeline should be, what the consumers responsibilities are, what their responsibilities are. That protects both parties,” Salmons said.

Camacho says she and her husband didn’t do any of that. Instead, they paid a deposit up front before any work was even done.

Spectrum News 13 called the tree trimmer, who denied he did anything wrong. He also didn’t respond to our offers to speak on camera, but told us over the phone the Camachos only paid him to cut the tree down, not to remove the debris.

Camacho says that’s a lie. She’s sharing her story to warn others.

“I learned who he was a little too late, and that’s the penalty I’m facing right now,” she said.

At this time, we aren’t naming this tree trimmer, because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Here’s a check list before you hire a contractor:

Interview several contractors and do an online search for information: Can you provide me with your license information? Can you provide me with your insurance information? What happens if one of your employees is injured on the job? Do you require a deposit upfront, and if so- how much? Can you provide me with a written contract?



To check if a contractor is licensed in the state of Florida, visit the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s website .

To check if a business is BBB certified, and whether it has any complaints lodged against it, visit the BBB website .

If you hired an unlicensed contractor who did not perform any work and took your money, call police.

If you hired an unlicensed contractor who took your money and did not complete the agreed upon work, you can lodge a complaint with the Attorney General's Office and the BBB. You can also take the contractor to small claims court.​