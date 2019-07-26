ORLANDO, Fla. — A hefty reward is being offered after more than 55 guns were stolen from three area gun shops.

Gun thefts at multiple gun shops in Orange, Seminole counties

More than 55 guns stolen

Sheriff's offices, ATF searching for four suspects

Now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is getting involved, in a multi-agency investigation.

As many as 30 guns were taken from the Oak Ridge Gun Range, where the first theft happened. The owners tell police, the damage done to their store here, has a price tag of up to $4,000.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four suspects it says broke into the gun range around 3:15 a.m. on July 17.

The store owners estimate the suspects stole between 20 and 30 firearms, including handguns, rifles and shotguns - ransacking the place in the process.

Authorities are looking for a blue hatchback sedan and a Toyota pickup truck. Authorities said the suspects are responsible for at least one of the three recent burglaries.

The other burglaries happened Wednesday at Godfather Pawn in Orlando and Thursday at The Armories in Oviedo.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

The ATF is offering a $15,000 reward, with the National Sports Shooting Foundation, for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities are expected to release more details about the other burglaries.

