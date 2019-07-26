NATIONWIDE — SpaceX is one step closer in its goal of building a mega rocket that can carry humans to the moon and Mars.

Late Thursday night, the company successfully tested its new Starhopper spacecraft, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

Starhopper flight successful. Water towers *can* fly haha!! — e^👁🥧 (@elonmusk) July 26, 2019

The Starhopper did just that — hop, lifting off the ground in a test of its engines.

The spacecraft is a precursor to SpaceX ’s Starship, which Musk hopes will be used to one day colonize Mars.

SpaceX is building a similar Starship prototype at a facility in Cocoa, Florida.