ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report finds Federal officials provided little information to states about Russian hacking, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

All states likely targeted

Millions poured into strengthening voting systems across Florida and the nation

The Senate Intelligence Committee found Russian agents in 2016 attempted to breach election systems in 21 states, including Florida.

The report found that all 50 states were likely targeted.

The Senate found the U.S. was unprepared at all levels for an attack on our election infrastructure.

The report mentions that at least one county in Florida was breached through a spear phishing email. As we’ve reported, two Florida counties were infiltrated, one of those was Washington County.

The Senate also found agents were able to access an election technology company, VR systems, which is based in Tallahassee.

Millions of dollars have been poured into bolstering election systems across the state and nation.

"We're not going to be caught flat footed again. We're ready. For what they're going to bring at us we're gonna be ready to defend against what they did in ’16, we know what they did in 2018 or tried to do it, and we're preparing for 2020,” said Department of Homeland Security Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs.

The report recommends the use of paper ballots to provide a paper trail for votes and better communication between state governments and the Department of Homeland Security.

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the state issued an additional 2.3 million dollars to local election offices. That included more than half a million dollars for Orange County, to make sure tablets that are used to check in voters on election day are more secure in storing voter information.

After the report was released, Senator Marco Rubio tweeted “Among the key recommendations of Volume 1 of Senate Intel Probe is creating a deterrence capability against election meddling. This is why we should pass our DeterAct.”

That measure would impose stiff economic sanctions on Russia for going after our election system.