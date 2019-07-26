ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida) joined Political Connections to discuss recent political developments in Puerto Rico and how Congress could address it.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Thursday that he will resign from his position, effective August 2, after days of protests among Puerto Ricans calling for him to step down.

The protests began after came after hundreds of pages of private chats on a messaging platform were leaked, revealing inappropriate exchanges between Rosselló, top aides, and Cabinet members.

Soto told Political Connections’ Ybeth Bruzual that civil service reform is needed on the island.

“I think when you have so much patronage, you're going to lead to an inevitable system of corruption, because so much rides on just relationships, rather than merit,” he said.