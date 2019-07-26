ORLANDO, Fla. — Chris Lowe is embarking on a nationwide tour to change the world — just like everyone said her son would do.

Lowe is calling it "Fall Forward Across America" in honor of her son, Hudson: The Orlando mother is embarking on a 22-day trip to do 22 random acts of kindness in 22 states.

"Everyone that knew him adored him. Everyone that knew him knew that he was gonna change the world, like, 'Hudson will change the world. He'll just tell us what to do; we'll just follow him,' " Lowe said.

Hudson took his own life two years ago. But he and the words "fall forward" will forever be synonymous with him after a speech he gave in high school.

"In the speech, he said, 'Never give up, keep falling forward, don't let the world change you, because you can change the world,' " Lowe said.

In college, Hudson started taking Adderall which, she said, put him on a slippery slope.

"I don't want people to remember him for the way he died. I want people to remember him for the way he lived," Lowe said.

So she's going on this trip, doing random acts of kindness, such as pulling in to a gas station and filling up someone's tank.

"It's just kind of whatever is inspired," Lowe said. "I feel like Hudson is leading me to all the right people."

Lowe's trip includes stops in North Carolina, New York, Ohio, and her home in Peoria, Illinois.