ORLANDO, Fla. — Another day of showers and thunderstorms is expected today with deep tropical moisture entrenched across Central Florida.

Heavy downpours are possible. With more clouds and rain, temperatures will be confined to the mid- to upper 80s.

Offshore-moving showers and storms the primary hazard for boaters and beach-goers with occasional heavy rain possible.

An smaller east-southeast trade swell will be found in the nearshore waters with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet. Surf conditions will be poor as a result.

Expect minor changes over the weekend, as rain chances stay elevated but coverage may be scaled back some. An increase in sun will help temperatures climb back closer to 90 degrees.

Numerous showers and storms are likely each afternoon into next week with locally heavy rain possible. Highs will stay around 90.

In the tropics, there are no concerns across the Atlantic Basin. Development is not expected for the next two to five days.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters should again be aware of showers and storms throughout Friday, with seas 1-2 feet. Surfers will have poor conditions Friday, with a small east-southeasterly trade swell.

The rip current threat is low for Friday, with Atlantic water temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

In the tropics, the complex we have been watching in the northern Gulf is no longer a threat to develop further.

Increased winds will not allow further development, and it has a minimal chance of strengthening.

Elsewhere, no major activity is expected over the next 5 days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

