KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside of the theme parks you can stay in the fantasy world by staying in a themed room with Experience Kissimmee.

Here are five things to know about their themed homes:

  1. Kissimmee's vacation homes let you sleep on a TIE fighter, play video games in Tatooine and watch a movie on the Death Star. These homes offer all kinds of themed experiences, like beds inside a castle and in-home movie theaters.
  2. According to Experience Kissimmee, some of the expansive homes have 11 rooms and sleep up to 22 guests.
  3. Kissimmee has the largest collection of vacation home rentals in the world with more than 22,000 options.
  4. Kissimmee's vacation homes run from 2-bedroom condos to crazy big mansions. Guests can add on options like housekeeping, personal chefs and grocery delivery.
  5. In 2018 Kissimmee collected about $27-million in Tourist Development Tax (TDT), solely from vacation homes.