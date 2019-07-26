KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Outside of the theme parks you can stay in the fantasy world by staying in a themed room with Experience Kissimmee.
Here are five things to know about their themed homes:
- Kissimmee's vacation homes let you sleep on a TIE fighter, play video games in Tatooine and watch a movie on the Death Star. These homes offer all kinds of themed experiences, like beds inside a castle and in-home movie theaters.
- According to Experience Kissimmee, some of the expansive homes have 11 rooms and sleep up to 22 guests.
- Kissimmee has the largest collection of vacation home rentals in the world with more than 22,000 options.
- Kissimmee's vacation homes run from 2-bedroom condos to crazy big mansions. Guests can add on options like housekeeping, personal chefs and grocery delivery.
- In 2018 Kissimmee collected about $27-million in Tourist Development Tax (TDT), solely from vacation homes.