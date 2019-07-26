ORLANDO, Fla. — Did you know that living in Florida, you have access to information that many states keep under wraps?

"Sunshine" law gives citizens access to important information

Floridians can see criminal histories, salaries of public employees

In Florida, you're able to find out how much a public employee is paid, whether a person has a criminal past, or if a crime has taken place at a home or apartment where you're thinking about living.

It’s all thanks to Florida’s "Sunshine" law .

Here’s a link to find out your rights when it comes to getting records or information on someone or something: http://myfloridalegal.com/pages.nsf/Main/3DBE69BB9A74D5188525791B006A54E6

In Florida:

You have the right to look at and make copies of public records,

You also don't have to say why you want them,

And you don't necessarily have to request what you're looking for in writing. You may be asked for various reasons, but not necessarily.

Here's another resource: the city of Orlando has a website called NextRequest, which makes it easy to ask for what you want: https://orlando.nextrequest.com/requests/new

You can also reach out to the municipality in which you're seeking information.

If you're researching crime incidents in a new neighborhood, you can take a look at CrimeReports data in your area. We've made it simple: Just go to mynews13.com/crimemap . You can type in an address and see what’s been happening where you are during a specific time frame.