ORLANDO, Fla. — Just because the weekend is coming up doesn't mean work on the I-4 Ultimate Project stops.

The stretch of I-4 just north of downtown Orlando has undergone a lot of change in the last few days and more are coming up over the weekend and the beginning of next week.

On Saturday the I-4 Westbound exit ramp to Princeton Street is getting a new temporary configuration.

On Monday morning we will also be getting a new ramp configuration for the I-4 Westbound entrance ramp from Par Street.

Earlier this week also saw the openings of both the I-4 Westbound exit to Ivanhoe Boulevard and a new Westbound entrance from Princeton Street.

The shifts are necessary to create safe work spaces for crews to continue to build new I-4 Westbound travel lanes.

Also over the weekend, FDOT is temporarily closing the intersection of Keller Road and Maitland Boulevard starting at 9 p.m. Friday through to 6 a.m. Monday.

FDOT says the closure is necessary to safely place bridge girders over the roadway.

There are about 11 different detours set up throughout the area but be prepared for busier traffic than usual along SR-434 and Kennedy Boulevard.

Westmoreland Drive will also be closed underneath I-4 beginning Friday around 10 a.m. through 6 a.m. Monday.

Crews say the closure is necessary for bridge work.

The detour route, if traveling north, has you taking 29th Street to Alamo Drive to Michigan Street then back to Westmoreland.