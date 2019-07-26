TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis reaffirmed Florida’s commitment to veteran employment, urging businesses to hire military veterans and touting its economic benefits, during Hire a Veteran Day last week.

DeSantis proclaims last Thursday as Hire a Veteran Day

He says firms can benefit from vets' leadership, education

DeSantis said Florida businesses benefit from veterans’ leadership and education learned through military service.

“I recognize the important role these brave men and women hold in our communities and will continue to encourage businesses to recruit veterans. The dedication and value they bring to Florida’s economy is vital to the success of our businesses and the diversity of our workforce,” he said.

He said the state maintains a job portal specifically for veterans at Employ Florida Vets . The state also offers grants to businesses and works with local workforce development agencies to help veterans find jobs. In 2019, almost 4,000 veterans found work with help by the CareerSource Florida network.

“Governor DeSantis and I both proudly served our country where we obtained valuable skills needed to serve Floridians,” said Ken Lawson, the executive director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Hire a Veteran Day highlights the unique skills veterans can bring to a business.