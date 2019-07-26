ORLANDO, Fla. — Here's how to make Lucky's Market Mexican Street Corn at home:
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup Mexican crema
- 1/2 cup finely crumbled Cotija plus more for serving
- 1/2 teaspoon ancho or chili powder, plus more for serving
- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
- 4 ears shucked corn
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
Instructions:
- Shuck corn and place in cold water for 10 minutes. Preheat grill to medium heat.
- Remove corn from water and wrap in foil. Place wrapped corn on grill for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally. This will steam the corn to start.
- While corn is cooking, combine mayonnaise, crema and chili powder in a bowl and store in fridge.
- Remove corn from foil and turn heat to high, rotating frequently, until cooked through and charred in spots on all sides.
- Transfer corn to plate and drizzle mayonnaise/crema mixture over corn. Crumble Cojita cheese on top, sprinkle additional chili powder, and top with torn cilantro.
Serve with lime and enjoy immediately.