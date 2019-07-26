ORLANDO, Fla. — Here's how to make Lucky's Market Mexican Street Corn at home:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Mexican crema

1/2 cup finely crumbled Cotija plus more for serving

1/2 teaspoon ancho or chili powder, plus more for serving

1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems

4 ears shucked corn

1 lime, cut into wedges

Instructions:

Shuck corn and place in cold water for 10 minutes. Preheat grill to medium heat. Remove corn from water and wrap in foil. Place wrapped corn on grill for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally. This will steam the corn to start. While corn is cooking, combine mayonnaise, crema and chili powder in a bowl and store in fridge. Remove corn from foil and turn heat to high, rotating frequently, until cooked through and charred in spots on all sides. Transfer corn to plate and drizzle mayonnaise/crema mixture over corn. Crumble Cojita cheese on top, sprinkle additional chili powder, and top with torn cilantro.

Serve with lime and enjoy immediately.