ORLANDO, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is clearing 16 employees mentioned in a report that looked at inappropriate social media posts among law enforcement officers.

The Plain View Project examined the profiles of police officers and deputies from eight jurisdictions across the country, including the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The report identified 16 employees and pointed out posts that depicted racism and other questionable topics.

The sheriff's office says it examined the posts to see if they violated the agency's social media policy, and found no issues. The policy prohibits posts that are unethical, slanderous or derogatory.

“After an extensive investigation, it was determined that said posts were years old and some were even posted prior to the employees’ being hired,” said Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. John Herrell. “The investigation found that no current employees violated agency policy.”

This is what the sheriff's office policy says:

Use of Blogs, Web Postings, and Other Internet Medium: Members shall not depict themselves or another agency member through any internet medium to include, but not be limited to, video web cams, personal web sites, social/interactive networks (e.g. Myspace, Facebook, web logs/blogs), in a way that identifies the member as being employed and/or affiliated with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and displays or represents photos, wording or content which is unethical, slanderous, derogatory or is likely to adversely affect the discipline, good order, or reputation of the agency, or that tends to compromise the integrity of the member.