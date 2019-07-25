KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A family-run nonprofit in Kissimmee is branching out, looking to help poverty-stricken families with more than just food.

It’s not just packing book bags with school supplies — the group is doing it with lots of love.

Here are five things to know about Overflowing Fountain and their back to school event:

Overflowing Fountain helps make homeless and less-fortunate people more self-sufficient. The nonprofit was started in May 2018. Overflowing Fountain provides hot meals once a month. Overflowing Fountain will be handing out more than 240 backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Villas at 17th Apartments in Kissimmee. Osceola County School District has about 3,500 homeless students -- meaning students that live in hotels, cars or the woods (this is a self-reported number).