NEW YORK - Multiple reports say billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and nearly unconscious in his Manhattan jail cell earlier this week.

He is being held there until his trial on sex crimes charges.

Epstein was reportedly found in fetal position inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with injuries to his neck.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but it's still unclear how he was injured.

Investigators are considering a number of different possibilities, including a suicide attempt, or an effort to get transferred from the jail.

Epstein may also have been attacked by another inmate.

Epstein was recently denied bail after prosecutors argued that he was a flight risk.

He is charged with abusing dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.