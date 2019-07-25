ORLANDO, Fla. – A hotel near SeaWorld Orlando was evacuated Thursday after a hair straightener sparked a fire in one of the rooms, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld hotel off Sea Harbor Drive.

A hair straightener was left on in the bathroom of a seventh floor guest room, according to fire officials.

The sprinkler in the bathroom extinguished the fire, preventing damage in other parts of the guest room, firefighters said. Several rooms on the lower floors had water damage.

More than 1,000 hotel guest were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.