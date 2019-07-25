WASHINGTON — Florida lawmakers are supportive of a change in leadership in Puerto Rico, after embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down early Thursday morning .

“I think it was clear that Governor Rosselló had lost the public trust in Puerto Rico,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) Florida 7th District.

The Governor resigned after several local officials were arrested over the last few weeks in a federal corruption probe and revelations of an alleged derogatory and profane group chat targeting the Governor’s critics.

“This helps us get back on track,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D) Florida 9th District, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

The Florida delegation is welcoming the transition of power after recent scandals have strained the island’s relationship with the federal government.

“We need to bring down the rest of the disaster relief that Congress has already allocated and we’re working on a $14 billion Medicaid fix for all the territories,” Rep. Soto said.

The new revelations of corruption gave President Trump more political ammunition after he had already been publicly feuding with leaders on the island over disaster relief funding.

Senator Rick Scott (R) Florida, who has visited the island ten times since Hurricane Maria believes Rosselló’s departure could shift the trajectory of the partnership between the U.S. territory and the federal government.

“I’m optimistic. I know there’s a lot of work to do,” Scott said in an interview with Spectrum News.

"I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that whatever resources come from the federal government, that they are going to come, “ he added.

Members of the delegation are vowing to work with the new administration during the transition.

“I expect either in August or September I could return to the island, we certainly will be reaching out to Governor Vasquez this week,” Soto said.

Lawmakers are dedicated to helping move the island forward, after decades of growing debt and bankruptcy.

“My north star for Puerto Rico is that we treat the American citizens on that island fairly and with dignity that they deserve,” Rep. Murphy said.

Members of the Florida delegation said they’ll continue to help represent the island’s voice in Congress since they don’t have a voting representative.

“I hope we all understand that the success of Puerto Rico is part of the success of our country,” Scott said.