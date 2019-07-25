WASHINGTON — After a largely polarizing marathon of congressional hearings for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Florida Democrats and Republicans are viewing his testimony though their own prisms.

Members on both sides of the aisle walked away with not a lot of new information after Special Counsel Robert Mueller faced questions from two House panels.

“I certainly didn’t learn anything today I didn’t know,” Rep. Greg Stuebe (R-17th District) said.

Mueller deflected or declined to answer hundreds of questions. Republicans criticized his performance after they say he appeared flustered and repeatedly asked members to repeat their questions.

“I found Director Mueller intellectually disheveled, frequently confused, and highly evasive on basic questions about the activities of Russians and their commingling of interests with people associated with Democrats,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-1st District) told a gaggle of reporters following the hearing.

Democrats maintain that the hearing itself brought the report to life.

“The President knew he was being investigated, we heard all of the ways he was terrified of what that would mean for him personally, and he tried to stop it,” Rep. Ted Deutch (D-22nd District) said.

“That’s obstruction of justice. In each one of those instances, each time we walked through it, it was powerful,” he continued.

Lawmakers on Impeachment

So far, 90 Democrats are on the record, saying they would support beginning impeachment proceedings for President Trump. Rep. Val Demings, who is a member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, hopes that number will increase after Wednesday’s testimony.

“I hope they would better understand why we should open up an impeachment inquiry,” Rep. Val Demings (D-10th District).

Republicans said the back-to-back hearings failed to make a case to oust the president.

“I don’t think they have any more evidence than they had before Mueller testified,” Stuebe said. “I don’t think they have the votes.”

Undecided Democrats like Deutch said impeachment shouldn’t be a consideration at this time.

“Momentum is building for Congress to accelerate the investigation now,” Deutch said. “What this will lead to next, I’m confident are some big steps that we’ll announce in the next couple of days and then moving forward with a series of hearings in the fall.”

A major question the pro-impeachment Democrats now face is whether Mueller’s testimony will actually hurt their efforts to begin proceedings.

"My position has always been: whatever decision we make in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand, and we still have some outstanding matters in the courts,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said to reporters following the hearings on Wednesday.

Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler told reporters the Judiciary Committee plans to go to court Thursday to seek grand jury material from the Mueller report in an effort to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Don McGahn.