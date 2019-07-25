WASHINGTON — The federal government will resume executions for the first time in nearly two decades.

Attorney General William Barr announced Thursday that it has authorized the Federal Bureau of Prisons to proceed with executions for five death-row inmates convicted of murder.

In each of the cases, the Justice Department says the convicts killed children.

Barr said the government owed to the victims and their families to carry out the death sentence.

The FBOP will use the drug pentobarbital to carry out the executions at the prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The five convicts are:

Daniel Lewis Lee, convicted of torturing and murdering a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl, and throwing them into the Illinois bayou. He was convicted on May 4, 1999. His excution is set for December 9, 2019.

Lezmond Mitchell was convicted in May 2003 of brutally killing a 63-year-old grandmother and her nine-year-old granddaughter in Arizona. His execution is set for December 11, 2019.

Wesley Ira Purkey was convicted in November 2003 of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl, and bludgeoning an 80-year-old woman to death. His execution was scheduled for December 13, 2009.

Alfred Bourgeois was convicted in 2004 of torturing, sexually molesting and murdering his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Texas. His execution is set for January 13, 2020.

Dustin Lee Honken was convicted in October 2004 in Iowa of murdering five people, including two men, a mother, and her two young daughters. His execution is scheduled for January 15, 2020.

The Justice Dept. says each of the inmates has exhausted their appeals, so there is nothing to stop their executions.

The department also says more executions will be scheduled in the future.

The last federal execution happened in 2003. Louis Jones Jr. was executed for the murder of Private Tracie McBride in Texas.

In 2014, former President Barack Obama ordered a review of capital punishment and issues involving lethal drugs, after a botched state execution in Oklahoma.

The Justice Dept. says that report has been completed and executions can continue, though it's not known what came of that review.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.