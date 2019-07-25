NATIONWIDE – The FDA has requested that pharmaceutical company, Allergan, recall some breast implants and tissue expanders.

The FDA requested the recall after finding the products could be linked to a rare form of cancer called breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

The recall includes Natrelle Saline-Filled breast implants, Natrelle Silicone-Filled breast implants, Natrelle Inspira Silicone-Filled breast implants, and Natrelle 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Filled breast implants.

It also includes tissue expanders used by patients prior to breast augmentation or reconstruction, including Natrelle 133 Plus Tissue Expander and Natrelle 133 Tissue Expander with Suture Tabs.

Women who have the implants should not necessarily remove them, unless experiencing symptoms such as swelling or pain.

For more information, please visit the FDA’s website.

If you have any concerns, please speak to your doctor immediately.