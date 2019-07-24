DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — After a 10-month long investigation, Daytona Beach Shores Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested a suspect behind an alleged fraud scheme and identity theft ring.

Nicole Yanine Siroky, 31, accused in credit card scheme

Almost 30 businesses, 70 people affected by scheme

Investigators searching for two more suspects in scheme

Nicole Yanine Siroky, 31, is accused of buying stolen card information on the dark web, then using a machine that makes credit cards with the stolen info encoded on them.

Daytona Beach Shores investigators say they’ve identified nearly 30 businesses and almost 70 people who are alleged victims — but there could be hundreds more.

Siroky has been charged with the following:

Organized scheme to defraud over $20,000

Fraudulent use of personal identifying information of 30 or more people

Unlawful possession of personal identifying information of five or more people

Trafficking counterfeit credit cards

Unlawful use of reencoder

Unlawful possession of credit card-making equipment

The investigation began in September 2018, according to Daytona Beach Shores Police in a news release. The State Attorney's Office, Daytona Beach Police Department, and Ormond Beach Police Department assisted in the investigation.

"When you give your credit card to somebody, the name on the front, you think it matches the name of the stuff on the back, but when they have their own equipment, it might not," explained Chief Stephan Dembinsky, Director of Public Safety Daytona Beach Shores.

Siroky is being held at the Volusia County Jail on more than $1 million bond.

Police say they're also searching for two other suspects who investigators are calling Siroky's "associates" -- Tiffany Marie O'Reilly, 33, and Timothy Fitzgerald Hooper, 53.

Anyone with information on O'Reilly and Hooper's whereabouts are encouraged to contact Daytona Beach Shores Police Criminal Investigation Division at 386-763-5347, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-8477.