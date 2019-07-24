It's been more than two months since the owner of ShoppingTown Mall was ordered to pay millions of dollars in back taxes.

And now, the plaintiff in the case against Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC wants the owner to be held in contempt of court.

Moonbeam was ordered to pay about $10 million in owed taxes back on May 9. Their attorneys appealed, arguing the mall's assessed value was too high by as much as 90 percent.

The plaintiff, 36-49 Erie, is now asking the court to jail Moonbeam CEO Steven Maskin until his company pays.

They plan to argue the motion in court on Aug. 16.