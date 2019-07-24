ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a toddler killed when a car crashed into their family during a bike ride in Altamonte Springs has spoken to the public for the first time since the crash. She says the future is uncertain for her family.

Adalyn Zisa, 17 months old, was killed when police say 48-year-old Shona Lynn Wallace crashed into the girl’s family with her vehicle as the rode on bikes June 2.

The toddler's parents, Shannon and Dane Zisa, were seriously injured.

Family members say Dane Zisa is still in a coma at Orlando Regional Medical Center and remains in the intensive care unit. Just Wednesday, he underwent another brain surgery.

Shannon Zisa, who suffered head trauma and leg & back injuries, says she was a stay-at-home mom and her family depended on her husband’s income. And now with an uncertain future, she’s says she and her family need a lot of financial help.

“Neither of us can work currently, and it will be a long time, so we will continue to need the community through their gifts, donations, prayers, and everything they’ve done to walk with us through this … it really is what keeps us going,” Shannon Zisa said.

On Friday, Altamonte Springs Police arrested Wallace and charged her with DUI manslaughter. Investigators say toxicology results that came back last week showed Wallace was under the influence of several drugs when she crashed into the family on a sidewalk.

People have raised more than $50,000 for the family so far through a fund online .