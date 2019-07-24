GROVELAND, Fla. – Grocery store chain Kroger and online grocery retailer Ocado broke ground Wednesday on a new "high-tech" distribution center in Groveland.

Kroger breaks ground on Groveland distribution center

$55 million facility is expected to create 400 new jobs

The $55 million facility will be 375,000 square feet and is expected to create up to 400 new jobs.

The high-tech facility will be automated and have digital and robotic capabilities.

"It's what we call a CFC or a shed," Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said. "It's the facility that will be able to make deliveries to customers when groceries and all their selections, incredibly fresh product and great value."

The Groveland facility, which marks Kroger's entry into the Florida market, is expected to be operational by 2021.