Mayor Lovely Warren’s proposal to revamp Eastman Business Park was approved Tuesday evening at a city council meeting.

It was a unanimous vote in favor of rezoning and breathing new life into the industrial park in Rochester's Northwest side. The site will soon see more housing, commercial and industrial development.

Warren and the city council said they want to make the historical location a place where people can live, work and play. There is no set development plan, however Eastman Business Park is open for business.

Director of Communications Justin Roj said there will be opportunity for more mixed-income, affordable housing, as well as open green space. The new addition to look forward to will be a variety of businesses in the area.

"Eastman Business Park, at one point, was one of the largest manufacturing sites in the world,” Roj said. “Now, we brought it back. We are going to have a mix of various development. It’s going to be a place where you can live, work and play. Everybody from the community is going to want to go to Eastman Park. Whether it’s a show at the theatre, go to the bars or restaurants, that's there or they want a new place to live.”

John Haran, owner of West Side Cycles, said an economic transformation in the area could mean great news but he still has concerns.

"The city is okay with me being here now,” Haran said. “Will they be okay with me here when they build a nice, new residential area not too far away? Hopefully we're not affected in a negative way."

The proposal that the city council signed off on opens the door to developments like hotels, restaurants, bars, even museums.