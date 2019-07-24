WINDERMERE, Fla. — They offer killer views of rolling greens and manicured foliage, but golf course communities may not always be as permanent as most think.

“People see it’s a golf course community and expect a certain amount of prestige comes with that, and they’ll have a golf course there forever," said Jim McAvoy.

Seven years ago, McAvoy and his family moved from Osceola County to the sprawling Windermere Country Club.

“We picked this community because of the lake, which is beautiful," McAvoy said. "And the golf course."

Outside his dining room window is a perfect view of the seventh green.

But the pleasure he got from that sight deteriorated in coming years, as Windermere Country Club closed in 2016.

Weeds overtook the once pristine course. Now, tree roots have sprung from the ground and cracked through sidewalk pavement.

“When we first came in, we knew it was not a top-notch course — not competitive. But it still was very popular," McAvoy said.

The owner proposed transforming the ragged property into more homes, but in coming months and years, that plan was squashed by boards, courts, and residents alike.

“The homeowners were unanimously opposed to him building homes on the property," explained McAvoy.

But Windermere is not the only community left in limbo when greens turn to weeds.

From Legends Golf and Country Club in Clermont , to Stoneybrook West in Winter Garden , which was shuttered this past December.​

Underperforming courses in Central Florida have been closing, leaving communities around them scrambling to save green spaces.

“The interest in golf after the recession declined. Millennials don’t play as much golf as older people do," explained Jeffrey M. Fagan, Orlando Regional Realtor Association 's 2019 President.

The realtor said that such communities have wide appeal and still make up a large chunk of his sales.

After all, such communities are often better maintained and offer amenities, he said.

Fagan said that he would never discourage future homebuyers from purchasing in golf course communities.

However, each community should be evaluated on its own merits. And not all golf courses can be turned into redevelopment gold mines — a concern should tee course fall on hard times.

“A lot depends on the deed restrictions and the way the property was first purchased," he said. “What people really should do is investigate. Get with a realtor who understands golf communities."

According to the National Golf Foundation , 550 of Florida’s almost 1,000 golf facilities are directly tied to real estate communities. That's the most of any state in the country, with California coming in second at 239.

“We did our homework and we knew when we moved in that the land had been zoned for it to be golf course or recreational," McAvoy said.

McAvoy said that despite the headache — they’ve even had issues with coyotes on the prowl, canvassing the closed course — his community rallied.

“I hope it stays green space, I have no problem with that," he said. "If the county wants to maintain it as a park, put trails in there … that would be fantastic.”