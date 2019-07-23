ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans are getting assistance with access to medical care and mental health treatment at the 120th Veterans of Foreign Wars Convention (VFW) in Orlando.

Wife of war hero: "VA care is mostly good"

New Mission Act aims to modernize care and increase veterans' access

Convention is connection veterans with mental health issues

Thousands of veterans from across the country gathered at the Orange County Convention Center to hear the head of Veterans Affairs (VA) talk about how he wants to improve veterans' access to care.

Valerie Bennett-Jones' husband was awarded a purple heart for his service in Korea and Vietnam.

"He has shrapnel on his left side, ankle, knee and he's lost hearing on that side," said Bennett-Jones.

She said her husband's VA care is mostly good, but the VA has faced criticism in recent years about access to care.

During a speech to veterans at the VFW convention Tuesday morning, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie talked about a new initiative – the Mission Act. It aims to modernize care and increase veterans' access.

"Sometimes it depends on what your problem is, how seriously you're injured, as to whether you can tolerate long lines, waiting," said Bennett-Jones.

"Anything that can speed up the services for our veterans is a good thing," he continued.

More information about the Mission Act can be found here .

The convention is also connecting veterans who face mental health issues – like PTSD from war – with services and treatments to help them overcome challenges.

The VFW convention wraps up on Wednesday.​