WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller is publicly testifying Wednesday about his 440-page report outlining the findings of his two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mueller closed the investigation and his office in May, concluding that there were numerous efforts by Russian entities to influence the election but not commenting on the guilt or innocence of anyone.

President Donald Trump, who often shares frank thoughts on Twitter, may comment during Mueller's testimony Wednesday.

Check back here often for his most recent tweets.

Live updates from President Trump