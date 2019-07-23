OVIEDO, Fla. — An Orange County firefighter has been relieved of duty after being accused by authorities of setting up hidden cameras in his home to secretly watch his female roommate.

Steven Richard Brandenberger, 38, of Oviedo, an Orange County Fire Rescue firefighter, is charged with video voyeurism and eavesdropping of an adult.

According to a Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Brandenberger and a female friend has shared a North Whisperbay Court home for the past several years, though she was about to move out.

The woman told deputies that on July 7, a friend who used her bathroom noticed a camera inside a vent, which was aimed at the shower. He sent her a picture of what he found.

When the woman arrived home, the camera was gone. There was, however, a drilled hole where the camera used to be, and inside the hole were wires and what appeared to be a microphone or small camera, which she removed, the arrest report said.

She told deputies that she found another camera in the vent in her bedroom, facing her bed. After this, she decided that although she wasn't scheduled to move out till the end of the month, she decided to move out as soon as possible.

When she was in the process of moving some of her things, Brandenberger and his mother asked her why she was moving out early, and she told them about the cameras she found. Brandenberger denied they were cameras but said they were "just sensors," the Seminole Sheriff's Office report said.

"The charges brought forth against Brandenberger are in direct contrast to the core mission and values of the Orange County Fire Rescue Department," the agency said in a news release. "An administrative hearing will be scheduled to review the circumstances of his arrest and determine his immediate employment status with the Department."

Brandenberger was being held at the Seminole County jail without bond.