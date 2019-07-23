WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller is testifying before the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees Wednesday to discuss his 440-page report outlining his investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mueller closed the investigation and his office in May, concluding that there were numerous efforts by Russian entities to influence the election. His office also looked into whether the president or his administration sought to obstruct justice.

"If we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that," Mueller wrote.

Some Democrats are torn on whether to focus their questions on obstruction of justice or Russian meddling. Republicans intend to highlight bias on the Mueller team and the origins of the investigation.

Spectrum News reporters in Washington are covering the testimony live. Check this feed for continuous news and analysis.

Live updates from our reporters