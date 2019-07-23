MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne mom-and-pop restaurant is picking up the pieces after an electrical fire, which happened while the owners were on a birthday getaway, caused more than $10,000 in damages.

1) Where did the fire happen?

The fire happened Monday at Archie's Bar and Grill on Lake Washington Road in Melbourne. Paul and Amanda Whitehouse opened the restaurant a little over three years ago and named the place after their dog. ​

The Whitehouses were out of town celebrating Amanda's 60th birthday when they got the call about an electrical fire at the restaurant.

2) What caused the fire?

A power surge caused a blowout in the building’s circuit breaker box, leading to a small fire that was put out by restaurant employees.

3) How bad is the damage?

According to restaurant owner, the breaker box and fire damage is estimated to have caused more than $10,000 in damages.

4) Who’s been impacted?

About 11 employees, including a few full-time employees, are out of work until the restaurant is able to reopen.

5) Who’s helping out?

Neighboring business have stepped in to help store some of the restaurant’s perishable food items.

The restaurant was built in 2006, and Archie's is waiting on the insurance company to begin repairs.