WASHINGTON — Both Democrats and Republicans are looking to shape public opinion about the Russia investigation as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepares to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

As lawmakers held mock hearings Tuesday afternoon, negotiations between the former Special Counsel and the Judiciary Committee continued as Mueller requested to have his top deputy serve as his counsel during the testimony. Now, members are grappling with that last minute request.

“Originally, there were deputies who were supposed to come and testify after Special Counsel Robert Mueller, that is nothing new,” said Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida), who is one of only a few lawmakers who is a member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

.@RepValDemings - one of only a few members on both House Judiciary and Intelligence committees believes Mueller's testimony could still change public opinion, including among her own colleagues: "You may not read the book, but you'll certainly watch the movie." @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/MrpqJ7rJbc — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) July 23, 2019

The move could further inflame tensions between the Justice Department and House Democrats after the DOJ instructed Mueller to limit the scope of his testimony.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle held mock hearings and strategy sessions ahead of the marathon testimony Wednesday before two House panels.

The Judiciary Committee plans to focus on the obstruction of justice portion of the report, while the Intelligence committee will follow with questions on Russian election interference.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent out a six-page memo to help guide and keep Democrats on the same page. They plan to focus their questions on five areas of obstruction of justice, while Republicans intend to highlight bias on the Mueller team and the origins of the investigation.

"It won't reshape my dynamic, I've heard all I need to hear from Mueller, I've read his report, I accept the findings, I don't think it's going to change public opinion,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters on Tuesday.

Others disagree with that assessment.

“Most of the American people have not read it. 440 pages. Huge report. What’s going to happen tomorrow is Robert Mueller is going to be saying the words of the report live on national television,” said Guy Smith, a Former Clinton Defense Team Attorney.

“No one has heard him do that before. It cannot be distorted,” Smith added.

Demings believes Mueller’s testimony could have the power to move the needle with the American people.

“You may not have read the book, but you’ll certainly watch the movie,” Demings said.