SANFORD, Fla. – Opening arguments are underway in the triple murder trial of Grant Amato.

The Chuluota man is accused of killing his parents and brother at their home in January.

It took over a week to pick a jury, which completed late Monday night.

Despite a request by the state for more time and a motion by the defense to recess for the night, Judge Jessica Recksiedler denied the motion and request, stating a jury would be finalized Monday night.

Jury selection began last week with the court reaching a pool of 55 potential jurors on Friday.

A total of 12 jurors and three alternates were chosen Monday. On Tuesday a few jurors were switched out. The jury will be made up of eight women and four men.

The court struggled to come up with the jury as many potential jurors were reticent to recommend someone for the death penalty.