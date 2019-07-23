CULVER CITY, Calif. - Recently new U.S. Food and Drug Administration data revealed that chemicals in sunscreens are absorbed into the human body at levels high enough to raise concerns about potentially toxic effects.

So what are we to do? Knowing what you are putting on your skin is a first step, something Jessica Iclisoy has been researching for the last 25 years.

Mixing things up is something Iclisoy has always done. The Los Angeles native and entrepreneur started reading baby-care product labels while she was pregnant and found herself shocked to see that most contained harmful chemicals.

With no chemistry degree and a very strong mama bear instinct she began researching and mixing her own baby shampoo in her Los Angeles kitchen back in 1990. These days she operates on a much larger scale.

In 1995, she borrowed $2,000 from her mom to launch California Baby with just one product, a nontoxic shampoo-body wash.

The company has grown into 90 products and a $260 million business. The company is 100 percent privately owned, making her one of the most successful self-made women in the country.

One key reason for her huge success is her control over pretty much every step of the process, and her meticulous attention to detail. Having full control of her supply chain is also key to quality control.

The lavender and calendula she uses is harvested from a 100-acre farm that she owns in Santa Barbara County. There's also a Culver City factory that employs more than 50 workers. As a small business entrepreneur, Iclisoy continues to lead the way with her business acumen and emphasis on research and development of products, including the first ever bio-based preservative.

