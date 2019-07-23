TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Crews in Brevard County Monday night have contained a brush fire in Titusville, which shut down a section of State Road 407 in both directions.

Brevard County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, and Titusville Fire Department are on the scene of the “Turkey Point brush fire."

As of 9 p.m., the 25-acre fire is 100 percent contained, according to Florida Forest Service. But officials say they're keep SR-407 shut down due to visibility and safety concerns.

Crews earlier tonight called the fire “wind-driven."

