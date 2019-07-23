ORLANDO, Fla. — As protests continue against Gov. Ricardo Rossello, Central Florida residents from Puerto Rico are heading to the island as well.

Central Florida residents offended by Rossello's alleged actions

"He's supposed to be an example for Puerto Ricans"

Puerto Ricans flying back to island to take part in protests

Evelyn Cruz was born in New York, but she was raised in Puerto Rico.

"I love my island. I am going to tell you honestly, I feel like Marc Anthony," said Cruz.

"He's from New York, but he's 100 percent Puerto Rican, and I feel the same way," she continued.

She's taken part in the protests here in Central Florida, because she said she feels offended by Rossello's alleged actions.

"It hurts, because we're supposed to be united," Cruz said. "We're supposed to be together. He's supposed to be an example for Puerto Ricans."

Not only are Central Floridians speaking out in the states, but a lot of them are making the trip back to the island to better represent their own.

Work colleagues Damaris Nieves and Peter Perez will fly to Puerto Rico and partake in the marches.

"We had enough. We have to come back. We have to be part of this history," Nieves said.

"We have to let people know that even though we don't live here anymore, we are Puerto Rico. We are going to fight the good fight always," he continued.

To keep faith in her homeland, Cruz said she wants to see a change in government.

"I hope somebody better comes in that would put the island much better," she added.