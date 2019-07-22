There is another legal battle over Shoppingtown mall.

Once again, mall owner Moonbeam is trying to have the value of the property cut by 90-percent. Currently, DeWitt assesses the mall's value at more than $36 million.

Moonbeam claims the mall should be valued at more than $3.6 million.

The company fought to have it reassessed last year and lost. Shoppingtown owners were previously ordered to pay back more than $10 million in back taxes.

Onondaga County officials are hoping to take control of the property, to have it redeveloped.