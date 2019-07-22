NATIONWIDE — Some prepackaged egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad sold at Target and The Fresh Market are being recalled because they could contain the bacteria that causes listeria.

Archer Farms, Freskët products tested positive for listeria bacteria

No one has reported to have been sickened to date, FDA says

Consumers who have recalled product urged to return it for refund

The products being recalled are containers of Archer Farms-brand egg salad; Freskët-brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18, according to the Food and Drug Administration .

The supplier, Elevation Foods, says several containers tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The company says it's continuing to investigate the source of the contamination.

The recalled containers have "use by" dates and lot numbers as follows:

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide

Listeria can be deadly for young children, elderly or frail people, or those with compromised immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Healthy people may experience those symptoms but recover. Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The Fresh Market says it has removed any affected product from store shelves and destroyed it.

Anyone who bought any of the recalled containers should not eat it but return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may call 866-761-9566. You can also contact The Fresh Market Guest Relations Department at 866-817-4367 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday.