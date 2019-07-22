ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a homicide Sunday night near Universal Studios.
The incident occurred at the 7-11 at South Kirkman and Vineland Road, just three minutes from the theme park. The entire gas station was blocked off with police tape since about 11 p.m.
Officials say some sort of incident led to the homicide, however, due to the nature of the investigation very little information is being released right now.
