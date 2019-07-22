ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a homicide Sunday night near Universal Studios.

The incident occurred at the 7-11 at South Kirkman and Vineland Road, just three minutes from the theme park. The entire gas station was blocked off with police tape since about 11 p.m.

Officials say some sort of incident led to the homicide, however, due to the nature of the investigation very little information is being released right now.

Spectrum News 13's Jeff Allen is working to gather more information on what happened.

#BREAKING - OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE near Universal Studios - at this Mobile gas station/7-11 at South Kirkman and Vineland Roads. @OrlandoPolice not releasing much info so far. We’ll have live updates from the scene on @MyNews13 throughout the morning beginning at 5am. pic.twitter.com/mpuDJe8eRh — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) July 22, 2019