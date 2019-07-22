HOLLY HILL, Fla.-- A burglary suspect accused of scuffling with a Holly Hill homeowner Monday morning left behind a motel room key, police said.

Police found suspect Kelix Moon at Twi-Light Motel

Stolen property found inside motel room

Officers responded to a garage burglary at a residence on State Avenue shortly after 6 a.m.

The homeowner told police he saw a man, later identified as 21-year-old Kelix Moon, inside his garage when he went to take out the trash. The homeowner confronted Moon, who pushed him to the ground, a police report said.

Moon ran from the garage with a scooter, a skateboard and a gas-powered weed eater.

The motel room key Moon left behind led police to room 9 at the Twi-Light Motel off Ridgewood Avenue.

Inside the room, police found Moon and his girlfriend Izetta Pierce, according to a police report. After getting permission to search the room, police found the scooter and skateboard inside. The weed eater was found outside the room.

Moon was taken into custody and charged with occupied burglary, grand theft and battery.

He was being held on an $8,000 bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail in Daytona Beach.