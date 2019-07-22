SANFORD, Fla. – Jury selection continues in the triple murder trial of Grant Amato.
The Chuluota man is accused of killing his parents and brother at their home in January.
Jury selection began last week with the court reaching a pool of 55 potential jurors on Friday.
A total of 12 jurors and three alternates are expected be chosen Monday.