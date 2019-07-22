FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's space issue might improve with a compromise.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office in need of more office space

Agency moved from its building and has been borrowing space in other offices

Commissioners agreed space in the Clerk of Court's office could accommodate deputies

More Flagler County headlines



It's been 14 months since the Flagler County Sheriff's Office left its operations center because of mold. Since then, deputies have taken up shop inside the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center, borrowing space from other offices.

“We have people in virtually every floor inside of other people’s operations as a result of us being there,” said Chief Mark Strobridge​, who claims the move has not been easy.

In the justice center, the Sheriff's Office only has around 6,000 square feet to operate, while it had 35,000 in the old building. Strobridge said the agency's efficiency has been impacted by the lack of space.

The investigators in particular have been impacted the most.

“We are having to work with them in smaller spaces as they work on very sensitive cases they virtually have to leave the room to make a phone call to a victim or a witness because they can’t carry on a conversation within their own office space,” Strobridge said.

Communication has also been one of their main issues.

“Since we are not located on the same floor we have to hope somebody is sitting in their desk. One of our primary means of communications, cell phones, doesn't even work inside the facility at this point," said Strobridge.

But it is not just the Sheriff's Office that is being impacted by this setup. The Clerk of the Circuit Court has lost much of his office space because of it.

“We are looking to add anywhere from three to five members to our team in our office so we are going to start to get real tight in a hurry and I know the board of County Commissioners is sensitive to that, but we will find ways to work around it,” said Tom Bexley, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.

Because the Sheriff's Office decided it does not have enough space to adequately work, the agency has requested 5,000 more square feet from County Commissioners. Commisioners agreed the County Clerk's office would be a good place to look for that space, but the clerk put his foot down.

"They were in large square footage amounts and that would have caused detrimental effects to my operation so at that point in that magnitude of space we were forced to say no,” Bexley said.

However the commissioners responded with an ultimatum that would have ended in legal action. That is why Bexley said he decided to extend an olive branch Monday in a meeting to discuss the issue.

"The idea of the possibility of the board of county commissioners suing a fellow constitutional officer and both of us tax payer dollars to defend them it just didn't make sense to me,” Bexley said.

Bexley said he presented a new proposal that offers up as much space as he could possibly give in his office. While he could not discuss how much space he was offering, he did say it was less that the requested 5,000 feet.

“We were hopeful that this will be a positive resolution in the end,” Bexley said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they will need space to operate out of for the next two years while their new building is constructed.