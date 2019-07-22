Credit rating company Equifax Inc. has been fined $19.2 million by state regulators stemming from a 2017 data breach, New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday announced.

“Equifax put profits over privacy and greed over people, and must be held accountable to the millions of people they put at risk,” James said in a statement.

“This company’s ineptitude, negligence, and lax security standards endangered the identities of half the U.S. population. Now it’s time for the company to do what’s right and not only pay restitution to the millions of victims of their data breach, but also provide every American who had their highly sensitive information accessed with the tools they need to battle identity theft in the future.”

The fine is part of a settlement following investigations from both James’s office and the Department of Financial Services after the financial and personal information of consumers, including 8.5 million New Yorkers, was exposed.

“Credit rating agencies have a responsibility to safeguard consumers’ financial and personal information, and this egregious data breach and the agency’s response was completely unacceptable,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“In New York we are sending a clear message to these agencies that they will be held accountable if they leave consumers’ private data vulnerable to exposure, and we will continue our rigorous oversight of these agencies to ensure New Yorkers are protected in the future.”

As part of the settlement, $10 million will be paid to the Department of Financial Services and $9.2 million will be paid to the attorney general’s office.

In addition, the crediting rating company will be required to provide credit monitoring services and free annual credit reports. The company will also be required to make restitution to consumers financially affected by the breach.

Those affected can also enroll in at least four years of credit monitoring by the major services — Equifax, Experian and Transunion — and receive two credit reports from Equifax every year for five years.