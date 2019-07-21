ORLANDO, Fla. — There was a heavy police presence Saturday night at Universal Orlando, but operations were back to normal at about 10 p.m.

The Orlando Police Department said its officers responded to Universal Orlando in reference to a suspicious incident.

In a news release, police said: "A person traveling on Interstate 4 alleged seeing a subject with a rifle in the parking garage of Universal Orlando."

Both parking garages were shut down for safety reasons, but police later said the parking structures were safe and that nothing was found.

While operations were back to normal, officers remained at the scene to direct traffic.