CLEARWATER, Fla. — Eight people were injured, one critically, when lightning struck the beach behind a Clearwater restaurant Sunday afternoon.

Man went in to cardiac arrest, in critical condition at hospital

Lifeguards had cleared towers minutes before due to weather

One man in his 40s on the beach behind Frenchy's Rockaway Grill was directly struck by the bolt just after 12:30 p.m., according to city officials. Seven other people who were near the man were injured.

The man went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Three other people were also transported there.

One patient went to Tampa General Hospital with burns. The three others refused transport to hospital.

City officials said beach lifeguards cleared their towers at about 12:30 p.m. because of bad weather, and fire rescue officials got a 911 call about a lightning strike less than 15 minutes later.

Spectrum News has a reporter at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.