ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is trying to figure out how a newborn baby ended up at the doorstep of someone's apartment.

Baby found on doorstep at Willow Key Apartments

Police say baby was taken to hospital, is OK

Safe Haven allows newborns to be left at police, fire stations or hospital

Police say the baby appears to be in good health. He was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

First responders went to Willow Key Apartments, not far from Universal, Saturday morning after a call came in reporting a one-day old baby left on a doorstep.

Ricardo Raggio said a fire truck and police arrived. He has two children and said he cannot believe something like that would happen.

"It's very sad, it's bad. It's a newborn baby," he said.

Police say they found the baby wrapped in a T-shirt.

"Assisted the patient, assessed the patient and transferred the patient to a local facility," said Dr. Hezedean Smith of the Orlando Fire Department.

The Orlando Fire Department, like many fire departments, takes part in the Safe Haven program.

Any newborn can be dropped off at any local fire station in the city of Orlando, with no questions asked and no charges filed. This can be done until the baby is seven days old.

The newborn can also be taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.